UHBVN members to hear complaints of consumers

Chandigarh, October 5
The Members of the Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum (CGRF) of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) will undertake visits to various areas in October to hear grievances of consumers.
An official spokesman said here today that the CGRF proceedings would be held at Panipat (October 7 and 14), Panchkula (October 10 and 21), Karnal (October 12), Kurukshetra (October 13), Yamunanagar (October 17), Rohtak (October19), Sonepat (October 26), Jhajjar (October 27) and Ambala (October 28).
Except on field visit days, the CGRF authorities would hear grievances at the headquarters from 9 am to 5 pm.
The CGRF will take up all grievances of consumers like billing problems, voltage complaints, problems in metering, disconnection and reconnection of power supply, interruptions, failure of power supply, efficiency, safety, reliability, non-compliance of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission orders etc. The cases of theft and unauthorised use of electricity would not be considered by the forum.
