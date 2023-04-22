UHBVN to open 11 more libraries

Kaithal, April 21
PK Das, chairman of Haryana Power Utilities, on Friday, inaugurated Sardar Patel Library at Dhand, established by the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), and said that so far 13 libraries have been established and 11 such more libraries would be established.
