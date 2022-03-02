Ukraine crisis: State-level control room set up in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 1

A round-the-clock operational control room has been set up for providing help and information to the residents and kin of the state students stuck in Ukraine.

Announcing this, Sanjay Joon, Divisional Commissioner, Faridabad, and Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, said here today that the number 0129-2981617 had been provided at the control room set up at the office of the Divisional Commissioner here. Anyone in the state whose relative or kin is stuck in the war-hit country, could contact this number regarding the ongoing operation to bring back the affected persons from Ukraine.

The names of the employees deputed in various shifts are as follows: First shift (7 am to 3 pm): Gaurav, Sonia and Pinky Saini. Second shift (3 pm to 11 pm): Brijmohan, Satya Kumar and Premlata. Third shift (1 pm to 7 am): Amrish Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Netram and Anil Ghathwal.

Meanwhile, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday that the Haryana Government would set up a help desk at the Mumbai airport to help the students returning to the country from Ukraine. This desk would start functioning from Wednesday. It would make arrangements for the students from Haryana who arrive at Mumbai to reach Delhi. —