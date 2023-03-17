ULB Minister tells civic bodies to utilise infra funds

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 16

The Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr Kamal Gupta has asked five civic agencies in the district to launch a massive infrastructure upgrade and beautification drive.

He chaired a coordination meeting of all the agencies, asking them to utilise over Rs 1,500 crore and show the results by May 31.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner (MC) PC Meena, MC Imrana Raza and officials from Sohna, Pataudi-Mandi Municipal Council and Farrukhnagar Municipal Committee.

The officials were asked to utilise reserve funds for recarpeting roads, the beautification and maintenance of parks, roundabouts and other public facilities. Gupta also directed them to make plans for the installation of tricolour lights along roads, making dividers, putting grills on dividers, roadside plantations, the revamp of drainage system and the installation of fountains. He further directed the authorities to work on the integration of old and new property IDs, adding that over 42 lakh IDs had been created in the state.