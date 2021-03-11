ULB portal opened for Karnal tenant shopkeepers, again

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 17

In a bid to provide ownership rights to tenant shopkeepers who have been running their establishments in the shops of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) for the past 20 years, the state government has opened the portal and extended the dates for the submission of applications to September 30 under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Nikay Swamitva Yojana.

KMC has 690 shops There are 690 shops of the KMC in the different parts of the city. Of them, 269 have already applied on the portal and demand notices of 19 shops have been prepared. Gaurav Kumar, Additional Commissioner, KMC

Shopkeepers who have completed 20 years as a tenant by December 31, 2020, they can take advantage of this scheme and can apply onulbshops.ulbharyana.gov.in portal. Earlier, the last date was between June 1, 2021 and September 1, 2021.

“The Urban Local Bodies has opened the portal again for the tenant shopkeepers so that they can avail the benefits of this scheme. They can now apply till September 30,” said Gaurav Kumar, Additional Commissioner, KMC.

The willing shopkeepers have to deposit 25 per cent of the total price of the shop within 15 days of purchase, while remaining 75 per cent in the next three months. The relaxation in collector rates will be given to those who have been tenants for more than 20 years, he added.

They have to upload their receipts of rent/rent agreement or other documents on the portal to verify that they have been running the shops for the past 20 years, said the Additional Commissioner. The final demand notice will be generated after the verification of documents, he added.

Kumar said there were 690 shops of the KMC in the different parts of the city. Of them, 269 have already applied on the portal and demand notices have been prepared for 19 shops. As per sources, there are 121 shopkeepers who have been running their shops in the KMC shops at the Committee Chowk. Karnal Smart City Ltd., a company, has been looking after the project of the Karnal Smart City project, has a plan to develop a business complex behind these shops at the site of old building of the KMC to decongest the market. The present shops will be demolished. “I appeal to the shopkeepers to take advantage of this scheme,” said the Additional Commissioner.

Relaxation on collector rates