Ultrasound facility restarted at Karnal medical college

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 27

In a major relief for patients, the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), Karnal, has finally got a radiologist after several months.

The radiologist, who is a senior resident, joined the college last week and has started providing ultrasound scan facility to the patients in the college.

The college had been facing a severe shortage of radiologists for the past several months, as the radiologist, who was working here earlier, had left the institute. Thereafter, the college authorities had collaborated with private diagnostic centres on a per case basis.

Patients were facing a lot of inconvenience as they either had to wait for a long time at the assigned private diagnostic centre or to go to other hospitals get their ultrasounds done.

The college authorities had been trying to recruit a radiologist for a long time, but could not find anyone, who was willing to work in a government college.

“A senior resident has joined the Department of Radiology, which will help in improving the functioning of the department and overall health services at the medical college,” said KCGMC Director Dr MK Garg.

He maintained that more radiologists would be appointed to streamline work in the department.

#Karnal