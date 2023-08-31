Unable to upload PMFBY data, banks fail to meet deadline

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, August 30

Even as August 31, the last date for the uploading of the data pertaining to crop insurance on Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY), is here, the banks entrusted with the task across the state have been unable to upload the data on the portal.

Sources say that the crop insurance premium has already been deducted from the farmers’ accounts by the banks, but it has not been remitted to insurance firms due to the delay in the updation of data.

The bank authorities now pin hopes on the extension of the last date and/or relaxation in the details mandated to be uploaded on the PMFBY portal.

The sources point out that earlier, only the area of agricultural fields and villages of the insured farmers were required to be uploaded. However, on August 14, the Haryana Government shot off a communique to the State-Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), maintaining that the precise details of the agricultural land (the crops on which are meant to be insured) be uploaded on the portal henceforth.

As per sources, the online system/portal is unable to fetch the desired details like Killa numbers and Khewat numbers of the agricultural land in question, due to which the desired data is not getting uploaded.

The last date for uploading the data was extended from August 15 to August 31, but the issue is yet to be resolved.

Rohtak Lead District Manager Amit Singh Jakhar conceded that the portal was not working properly and the system was unable to fetch the details of the agricultural land, as mandated by the Agriculture Department. “As of now, the detailed data has not been uploaded on the portal, nor has the crop insurance premium been remitted to the insurance firms due to technical snags. Meetings of SLBC and Agriculture Department authorities are in progress to resolve the issue,” he stated.

Insurance premium still to be remitted

Sources say that the crop insurance premium has already been deducted from the farmers’ accounts by the banks, but it has not been remitted to insurance firms due to the delay in the updation of data.

Technical glitches in portal The portal is not working properly and the system was unable to fetch the details of the agricultural land, as mandated by the Agriculture Department. Meetings are in progress with State-Level Bankers Committee and Agriculture Department authorities to resolve this issue. — Amit Singh Jakhar, Rohtak lead district manager

#Rohtak