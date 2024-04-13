 Unattended garbage piling on roads : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Unattended garbage piling on roads
What our readers say

Unattended garbage piling on roads

Unattended garbage piling on roads


Leaders of all political parties move from one city to another like tourists these days, but no one seems to have noticed the mountains of unattended garbage in every nook and corner of the district. They don’t seem to notice broken roads and non-functional streetlights as well. As for the residents, they too don’t question their so-called ‘elected representatives’ about their contributions to the city. Almost every political party that has ruled, or is currently in power, has made grand promises, but the ground reality remains unchanged. Serious action needs to be taken by the authorities concerned to fix the problem. ramesh gupta, narwana

Contaminated water posing threat to residents

The residents of many localities of Jind are being supplied contaminated water, which has high levels of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS). The consumption of contaminated water could result in residents contracting various diseases. We have taken up this issue with the authorities, but the supply of contaminated water continues in several localities. Urgent action needs to be taken for the wellbeing of the residents. Satbir kundu, Jind

Traffic increasing due to continuous violations

The vehicular traffic is increasing at a fast pace in Yamunanagar and even educated people are seen violating traffic rules by jumping the red light. This poses grave danger to the pedestrians as well as motorists. Some commuters drive vehicles at a high speed in the city, raising the risk of accidents. Also, people riding bikes with their silencers removed and using pressure horns cause noise pollution. The traffic police should educate people to abide by traffic rules for their own welfare and safety .

Vijay Kapur,Yamunanagar

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

