Unauthorised industrial areas await regularisation

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 9

The wait for the regularisation of the non-conforming industrial areas would continue in view of little progress made by the authorities concerned so far, claim sources in the district administration.

“Though many assurances have been given so far, an action on the ground is missing. No one is in a position to tell how much more time will it take to resolve the issue, pending for the past over three decades,” said Ramneek Prabhakar, general secretary, Manufacturers’ Association Faridabad. He said the manufacturing units functional in the non-conforming areas were ineligible to avail loan facility, pollution NOC, licences and even basic amenities like roads and water and sewer connections.

“During a meeting of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) in 2021, the CM had directed the authorities concerned to prepare a draft and a verification report of the units operating in such areas, but a final plan is yet to come up,” said the sources in the district administration. The Municipal Corporation (MC) had also adopted a resolution for regularising such clusters in 2008, they added.

The demand for the regularisation of zones with 70 per cent and more industrial concentration has been long pending, says Rajiv Chawla, chairman, Integrated Association of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India.

Claiming that the delay had resulted in various problems for the industry, he said about 75 per cent of a total of 25,000 units in the city are functional in the non-conforming zones. Though only 23 clusters with over 16,800 industrial units were found in a survey carried out about ten years ago, it is claimed that the number has risen steadily in the wake of the unavailability and unaffordable rates of industrial plots in regularised zones. The government had also announced relocation incentives for these units in June 2018. Sarurpur, Mujheri, Gazipur, Mujesar, Bajri, New DLF, SGM Nagar, Jawahar Colony, Indira Colony, Krishna Colony, Malerna road, Gurukul, Kharkhana Bagh, Ajronda and Dabua-Pali road are among the prominent non-conforming areas.

“The issue is under consideration of the authorities concerned,” said a senior MC official.