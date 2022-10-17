 Panchayat polls: Unaware, candidates from Jhajjar, Mahendragarh get police character certificate made : The Tribune India

Panchayat polls: Unaware, candidates from Jhajjar, Mahendragarh get police character certificate made

State Election Commissioner clarifies no such document required for filing of nomination

Panchayat polls: Unaware, candidates from Jhajjar, Mahendragarh get police character certificate made

Candidates line up to get police character certificate in Jhajjar.



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, October 16

Over 8,000 candidates for the gram panchayat, block samiti and zila parishad elections have got police character certificates issued from the cops in Jhajjar and Mahendragarh districts even though these were not mandatory for contesting the elections.

Cops in both dists work overtime

  • Interestingly, police personnel in both districts worked overtime to issue the certificates at the earliest
  • In Jhajjar, special desks were set up in the open on the mini secretariat premises to fulfil the requirement
  • Extra personnel were deputed in Mahendragarh to expedite the work
  • The panchayat poll in both districts will be conducted in the first phase starting October 30

A futile exercise

chandigarh: Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said there was no requirement of a police verification certificate by the candidates who were contesting for various posts in the elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions. The candidate just needs to provide a self-attested affidavit in which he must list all of the police cases that are related to him. He said the candidates were not required to give domicile certificates. Whoever was contesting the election, only his name was required to be registered in the voter list of the panchayat, panchayat samiti and zila parishad concerned. The State Election Commissioner said candidate would have to produce a no-dues certificate only. TNS

The issue came to the fore today when the State Election Commissioner (SEC) office clarified that no antecedents/character verification was required from the local police for filing nominations for the posts of panch, sarpanch, member of the panchayat samiti or zila parishad after it got information that the police had received a large number of applications for such certificates, said sources. On getting the clarification from the SEC, the authorities in both districts have now started educating the candidates that the police verification certificate is not mandatory for the polls,” said the sources, adding that ignorance forced the candidates to make rounds of the police offices to get the certificate.

Shakti Singh, DC, Jhajjar, said candidates were being told from the beginning that the police verification certificate was not mandatory for the elections, but the candidates were applying for it not paying any heed to the advice. JK Abhir, DC, Mahendragarh, said all Returning Officers had been instructed to make the candidates aware that domicile and police verifications certificates were not needed.

#jhajjar #Mahendragarh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Comment

A war Russia set to win

2
Entertainment

Vaishali Takkar of 'Sasural Simar Ka' hangs herself in Indore home

3
Haryana

Indian, Nigerian students clash at Gurugram private university campus; foreigners seek embassy’s intervention

4
Punjab

Punjab's AAP government presents report card of its 7 months performance, says took historic decisions

5
Trending

Tina Dabi's ex-husband Athar Aamir Khan posts new picture with wife, fans curious if it's from his honeymoon

6
Punjab

India's biggest bio-energy plant begins ops tomorrow in Punjab's Lehragaga

7
Nation

Battle of videos: BJP puts out animation video of Rahul Gandhi, Congress pays back in same coin

8
Nation

Delhi-Kolkata Duronto Express passengers robbed at gunpoint near Patna

9
Sports

Pakistan’s Babar Azam gets a pleasant surprise; all T20 World Cup captains come together to celebrate his birthday

10
Entertainment

After Kanye West comments on her weight, Lizzo addresses it with video clip

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

CBI to grill Sisodia today, Section 144 imposed outside his Delhi house

Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning

Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujara...

Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Voting begins in Kharge vs Tharoor contest

Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul cast vote in Kharge vs Tharoor contest

Chidambaram 1st voter in Congress election for a non-Gandhi ...

PM Modi, AAP leaders wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday

PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday

Bhagwant Mann turns 49 today

PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN

PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN

With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries...

All subsidised fertilisers to be marketed under single brand ‘Bharat’; launched by PM at Kisan Samman Sammelan

All subsidised fertilisers to be marketed under single brand ‘Bharat’; launched by PM at Kisan Samman Sammelan

Modi also inaugurated 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PM-KSK...


Cities

View All

Snatchers’ gang busted, 3 held

Snatchers' gang busted in Amritsar, 3 held

2 rival groups clash over old enmity in Majitha subdivision; shots fired

Pingalwara signs MoU with university for free education to kids with special needs

Excise Dept seizes 245-litre alcohol in Tarn Taran village

Finally, police book 5 for attacking Tarn Taran woman

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

PU POLLS: Campaigning ends, groups step up last-ditch efforts to woo students

PU polls: Campaigning ends, groups step up last-ditch efforts to woo students

PU polls: Visually challenged students stage protest

PU polls: Vicky Middukhera still a poster boy for SOI

Year on, Mullanpur gets contaminated water supply

Chandigarh MC frees Rs 10-crore land from encroachers

Delhi women panel chief Swati Maliwal claims attack on her residence

Man attack’s Delhi women panel chief Swati Maliwal’s house, apprehended

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi’s air quality dips to ‘poor’ category

Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning

Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Sukhpal Khaira slam Arvind Kejriwal for comparing Sisodia, Jain with Bhagat Singh

Men climb walls to enter DU's Miranda House Diwali fest; students allege harassment, FIR after video surfaces

Inmate dies under mysterious circumstances, kin cry foul

Jalandhar: Jail inmate dies under mysterious circumstances, kin cry foul

Stubble-burning leads to accident in Shahkot, two killed

Jalandhar: Peddler held with heroin, cellphones

Officials crack down on food adulteration in Jalandhar

Kapurthala leads in paddy lifting & payment

Rail under-bridge on Jassian Road not feasible: Railways

Rail under-bridge on Jassian Road not feasible: Railways

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Illegal pistol seized from dismissed policeman who conducted recce

Miscreants attack family, damage cars in Ludhiana

Five nabbed with heroin, intoxicants in Ludhiana

Central Jail inculcating sportsmanship in inmates

80 kg of sweets destroyed in Patiala

80 kg of sweets destroyed in Patiala

Patiala: 'Extra duties' affect routine work of health officials

200-kg polythene bags confiscated in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib: Woman, kids hurt in acid attack