uNCOVERED manhole IRKS commuters

Commuters are facing inconvenience due to an uncovered manhole on the road opposite to the Gymkhana club in Hisar’s PLA sector. People have placed a stick near the manhole, which is located on a three-way crossing road, to warn commuters. The authorities concerned must take immediate action in this regard. —Ashok Kumar, Hisar

AMBALA Roads need urgent repair

Roads near the officers’ colony and in several other prime locations of the city are in a poor condition. It is difficult for the commuters to use these damaged roads, especially after dusk. It is high time the authorities got these roads repaired. —Atul Mahajan, Ambala

Mahendragarh road in tatters

A1-km stretch from Krishna Colony to Majra Khurd village has been in a deplorable condition for several months. Commuters are struggling with potholed roads, which increases the risk of mishaps at night. The authorities concerned should resolve the problem at the earliest. —Rajendra, Mahendragarh

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Hisar