 Uncovered meters, exposed wires threat to Ellenabad residents : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Uncovered meters, exposed wires threat to Ellenabad residents

Uncovered meters, exposed wires threat to Ellenabad residents

Uncovered meters, exposed wires threat to Ellenabad residents

An uncovered electricity meter installed low on a pole in Ellenabad.



Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, June 19

In Ellenabad, Sirsa, faulty installation of electricity meters mounted on poles have become a major concern for residents. The meters are hanging dangerously low on the poles, with several missing covers and some without proper insulation around the wires. This poses a constant risk of electric shock to commuters, residents passing by in the vicinity. However, officials from the department have assured that they are aware of the issue and are planning to rectify it soon.

Cracked electric pole dangerous

In the Mohalla Daftarian area of Sirsa’s Nohria Bazaar, a recent storm caused a crack at the base of an electric pole. Despite informing the Electricity Department two to three times, the pole has not been replaced. Resident Lalit Kumar said, “If an accident occurs, who will be responsible? Therefore, the electricity department should replace the pole as soon as possible.” Acting on this complaint, Sirsa DHBVN SE Rajendra Sabharwal said the issue had come to the notice of the department and the pole would be replaced soon.

Subhash Chandra, the councillor of Ward 3 in Ellenabad, stated that he had informed the SDO and Junior Engineer of the Electricity Department about the problem, but they feigned ignorance. It seemed the department was waiting for a mishap to happen, he said. He explained that 10 to 12 years ago, the Electricity Department removed meters from the homes of the consumers and installed the meters on poles to keep these out of children and animals’ reach. However, Chandra said instead of installing these at a particular height, the department employees placed these just two to three ft above the ground. Now, some of these meter boxes are just slightly above the ground with exposed wires and the covers of many of these are missing,

There are hundreds of such uncovered meter boxes in the area. Such meter boxes are found on the electric pole at Maharishi Valmiki Chowk on Talwara Road. The residents say that these meters pose threat to stray animals who roam freely all over the area. Schoolchildren are also at risk as they often ride bicycles or two-wheelers near these poles. During the rainy season, water accumulation could lead to major accidents. Despite the violation of regulations, the department has not yet taken action.

Karanjeet Singh, SDO, Electricity Board, Ellenabad, said any complaints received were promptly addressed. He said the department was addressing and resolving meter-related complaints in the areas concerned.

