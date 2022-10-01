Under-construction flyover in Hisar causes inconvenience

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Under-construction flyover causes inconvenience

The under-construction Urban Estate railway crossing flyover has been causing inconvenience to daily commuters. Roads on both sides of the flyover have been razed, leaving commuters to drive on muddy tracks. Due to the incessant rain, most of the stretches are waterlogged, and it has become difficult for the movement of heavy traffic witnessed on these roads. The authorities concerned must direct towards an alternative route till the problem is solved. Purav Bamel, Hisar

Usage of Illegally modified vehicles on the rise

A large number of illegally modified vehicles, used to transport goods, can be seen on roads. Almost all such vehicles bear no registration number, chassis number or engine number. They are suspected to be stolen and the district administration needs to come out with a clear-cut policy to curb this illegal practice. The riders of these vehicles are causing a nuisance with their reckless driving. SK Sharma, Faridabad

Stray dogs threaten pedestrians

There has been an unprecedented rise in the number of stray dogs in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. They pose a direct threat to the public, especially children and senior citizens. Recently, it has been observed that they have become more violent, and pedestrians are under the constant fear of being attacked. The MC authorities should attend to the problem and find a permanent solution to it. Gulshan Kumar, Yamunanagar

