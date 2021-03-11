Under-construction illegal structure razed in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 5

A team of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), razed an alleged under-construction illegal religious structure being made on the MCYJ land in Darwa village of Yamunanagar district on Thursday.

According to information, Chief Sanitary Inspector Anil Nain received the information that some people were building illegal structure and giving it the name of religious structure on the government land in front of the dairy complex in Darwa village falling in Ward11 under the MCYJ area.

On the instruction of the Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Ashok Kumar, a team comprising CSI Anil Nain and Sanitary Inspector Govind Sharma was formed.

“We demolished this unauthorised under-construction structure with the help of an earthmoving machine today,” said Anil Nain. He said no one would be allowed to take illegal possession of the government property and build illegal structure on government land. “We are taking strict action against those persons, who are found taking illegal possession of government property and building illegal structure on government land,” said Anil Nain.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ashok Kumar appealed the people not to undertake illegal construction and illegal possession of government land anywhere falling under the area of the MCYJ. He said before starting any construction work, one should get the building map passed, besides completing other required documents.