Under Gati Shakti, Railways to set up goods sheds in every district

Chandigarh, July 20

The Union Ministry of Railways is establishing goods sheds in every district of Haryana under the ambitious PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan.

The Haryana Government has taken the decision to appoint a senior officer at the state level from the Public Works (Building and Roads) Department to facilitate seamless coordination with the Ministry of Railways to ensure the successful implementation of the project.

This decision was taken at a meeting on “Synergising Railways”, chaired by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal here today.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner and Executive Engineer of PWD (B and R) will coordinate and supervise the smooth functioning of goods sheds within their respective districts, the Chief Secretary stated.

The setting up of the goods sheds will have a transformative impact on Haryana’s transportation network, leading to increased trade and commerce within the state.

In the past three years, 72.01 million tonnes of cargo has been moved from Haryana, signifying the thriving state economy.

The Indian Railways has also undertaken the comprehensive revamping of 29 stations in Haryana, envisioning them as centres of economic activity for the respective cities and towns where they are situated.