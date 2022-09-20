Under govt schemes, over 32K got loans sanctioned

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

Under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, 861 Antyodaya Gram Utthan Melas were organised (as of September 7) in three phases across all 22 districts.

In all, 1,36,130 identified beneficiaries turned up at these melas and applications of 76,454 were approved in principle under various loan-based, skill development and job-generation schemes. Loans have been sanctioned to 32,743 beneficiaries, of which disbursement has been made in over 14,000 cases. Private jobs were availed by 436 beneficiaries, while 1,185 have been provided with skill development opportunities.