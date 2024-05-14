Under Modi’s leadership, India has earned global recognition: Ashok Tanwar

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 13

BJP candidate from the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, Dr Ashok Tanwar, said this election was not an ordinary one but a choice for upholding the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country.

He emphasised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s adept leadership, which had propelled the nation to new heights in development, bringing recognition to India on the global stage. He urged everyone to understand that casting a voting for the BJP on May 25 would show that the people wanted to make India prosperous.

Speaking at a public meeting on Kanganpur Road in Sirsa today, he highlighted Prime Minister’s efforts to integrate the poor, marginalised and Dalits into the mainstream society in the past 10 years.

The convoy of Tanwar’s vehicles faced opposition from farmers in villages near Rania, with police intervening. On Sunday, he had organised election campaigns at six villages in Rania.

As soon as Tanwar arrived, the farmers from Dhani Satnam Singh and Nakora began opposing him by displaying black flags. When the convoy reached Sant Nagar, farmers allegedly attacked the vehicles of the candidate.

The police used mild force to disperse them. Farmer leaders Rajkumar, Surjit Singh, Harjinder Singh, and Gurdayal Singh stated that Tanwar failed to answer questions posed to him.

They mentioned that farmers would continue to oppose the BJP and JJP candidates in every village, preventing their entry.

