Unemployed youth take out procession

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 12

A group of unemployed youth carried out a procession in Bhiwani town today demanding completion of the process of the recruitment by the Haryana Government.

The unemployed youth carrying placards demanding expediting the process for recruitment started the procession from the Jat Dharamshala in Bhiwani. Dressed as groom, the youth carried out a procession through the markets of the town raising slogans in support of their demands.

Rasika, a resident of Achchhej village in Jhajjar district, said thousands of the posts are stuck in the process and in the court due to the sluggish attitude of the government. She said the Group C posts under category 56 and 57 have about 12,000 posts.

She said apart from these categories of posts who comprise posts of patwari, gram sachiv, canal patwari, food supply inspector, clerks, jail wardens are hanging fire for last over 10 years. She said the government had conducted the examinations for these posts multiple times and cancelled the exams later and later they were included in the Common Entrance Test. But due to the lack of government’s commitment, the recruitment process has been stuck in the court cases, she said there are several other teaching and non-teaching and other posts lying vacant.

Earlier, the unemployed youth had also extended wedding invitation cards to the local people urging them to take part in the procession.

The wedding card programme schedule stated that the pre-wedding event is on May 12 while the marriage party will leave from Bhiwani to Narnaul in Mahendergarh district.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani #Hisar