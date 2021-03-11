Unemployed youths hold 'Tiranga March' in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 8

Youths, majority of them unemployed, holding Tricolor in their hands took out a procession from Mansarovar Park to Maharshi Dayanand University in the city on Sunday.

They were demanding initiation of the recruitment procedure in the Army, declaration of results of Air Force exams, relaxation of two years in the Army recruitment and exams for jobs in Navy be conducted online.

Leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) also participated in the march to express their solidarity with youths.

“Suicide by an Army aspirant in Bhiwani recently on crossing the age limit due to no recruitment for the past some years on account of the Covid pandemic has sent a wave of anger, especially among unemployed educated youths, who want to join forces. These youths today took out a protest march in the city,” said Inderjit Singh, an SKM leader.

He maintained that Haryana had the top unemployment rate across the nation and yet the BJP government was privatising various departments, which were main sources of providing employment.

