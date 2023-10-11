Unemployment forcing youth to migrate abroad, says Deepender

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda today attributed “rampant unemployment” in the state to youth immigrating abroad through the “donkey route” and other means. Holding a press conference, he cited the reply submitted by the Centre in the Rajya Sabha to his question which showed unemployment had risen in Haryana from 2.9 per cent in 2013-14 to 9 per cent in 2021-22.

“Haryana has the highest unemployment rate. The CM used to target the CMIE’s unemployment figures. What about the Government of India figures based on the Periodic Labour Force Survey?” he asked. Saying that an RBI report had placed Haryana among the three worst-performing states in attracting private investment, he said the Agniveer scheme and Haryana Kaushal Rozgaar Nigam Limited had added to the youth’s woes.

In the recruitment of SDO (Electrical) in 2021, 99 people were selected. Of these, 77 were from outside. “This was the same recruitment that was cancelled before the 2019 elections, because earlier in this recruitment, 78 of 80 candidates from other states were selected,” he claimed.

“In the recruitment of lecturer Group-B (Technical Education), of 157 candidates in the general category, 103 were selected from outside Haryana. The HPSC had announced recruitment for 600 ADO posts but only 57 candidates passed and were called for interview. Only 50 were selected. Of 23 posts in the general category in the recruitment, candidates from outside Haryana were selected for 16 posts,” he said.

#Congress #Deepender Hooda #Rajya Sabha #Unemployment