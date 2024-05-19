Unemployment rate up in Haryana, Centre’s data reveals

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, May 18

The Jai Hind Sena has been organising ‘berozgaron ki baraat’ processions in the state to highlight unemployment. Recently, three such protests took place in Karnal, Jind, and Bhiwani, targeting the BJP government.

Unemployment rate in 15-29 age group Haryana 9.5% Punjab 17.4% Himachal Pradesh 17.7%

Amidst Congress and BJP levelling allegations against each other on providing jobs, the Centre released data on May 15 for the last quarter, showing a rise in the unemployment rate in the state’s urban areas. Haryana is in a better position compared to other states.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, reveals that the 15-29 age group is the worst affected. The unemployment rate in this group was 9.5 per cent in January-March 2024, up from 8.3 per cent in the previous quarter (October-December 2023).

Among women in the 15-29 age group, unemployment surged from 5.4 per cent in October-December 2023 to 13.9 per cent in the last quarter. However, among males, it decreased from 9 per cent to 8.5 during the same period. This is significant as this age group comprises youths graduating from colleges and universities, actively seeking employment.

According to the PLFS methodology, a person was considered unemployed in a week if they did not work for even an hour on any day during the reference week, but sought or were available for work for at least an hour on any day during the reference week.

In the age group of 15 years and above, the unemployment rate in the state rose to 4.1 per cent in January-March 2024, compared to 3.1 per cent in October-December 2023. However, there was a substantial increase in joblessness among females, with the unemployment rate jumping from 1.4 per cent to 4.1 per cent in the same period in this age group. Among males, the rate rose from 3.5 per cent to 4.1 percent.

The state government has been disputing unemployment data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. However, this data from the Centre has put it in a fix.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani #BJP #Jind #Karnal #Unemployment