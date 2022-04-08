Unethical practices by doctors defaming PGIMS-Rohtak: Probe report

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 7

A fact-finding inquiry, conducted regarding the seizure of implants and operative instruments by security officials at Rohtak PGIMS, has found several shortcomings in the functioning of the premier medical institution of the region.

Seizure of implants, surgical equipment On July 25, 2018, the chief security officer of the PGIMS noticed that some persons were leaving the hospital premises with surgical equipment and implants

On being questioned, they couldn’t furnish any purchase documents ascertaining the ownership of the equipment or implants or permission letter for bringing these to the institute

Later, the owner of the store that used to supply implants to patients at the PGIMS moved the High Court, seeking the release of the seized implants/equipment

The inquiry report, submitted by former District and Sessions Judge RP Bhasin, the inquiry officer in the matter, underlines the non-maintenance of a proper record of patients and indulgence of doctors in unethical and illegal practices.

“The medical officers in the orthopaedics department have not been maintaining a proper record of the patients with their complete residential addresses and treatment provided,” it says.

The report further states that “due to casual approach of the senior functionaries in the administrative hierarchy of the university (Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak), doctors working in the orthopaedics department indulged in alleged unethical/illegal practices, which has brought a bad name to the PGIMS, Rohtak, a renowned institution of medical education and research in the country.

“The inquiry officer says in the report that the university administration should ensure that all implants/operative instruments required for the treatment of orthopaedic patients are supplied from the official stores of the university and the patients are

not directed by the orthopaedics department/doctors to bring the implants etc by purchasing the same from the open market.

“In view of the peculiar facts of this case and in order to keep a check on the alleged unethical acts/activities of some of the medical officers, it has become essential in public interest to advise the competent authority in the PGIMS, Rohtak, to enforce strictly Rule 24 of Haryana Civil Services (Government Employees’ Conduct) Rules, 2016 (duly adopted by PGIMS, Rohtak).The said rule pertains to the declaration of movable, immovable and valuable property and filing regular returns thereof.

It may be pertinent to mention here that the UHS authorities have themselves admitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that there is a nexus between doctors serving at the Rohtak PGIMS and private medical stores which supply surgical implants to the patients. An undertaking to this effect was submitted by the UHS authorities before the High Court in CWP No. 22440 of 2018 titled Narwal Medicos and Surgicals versus Director PGIMS, Rohtak and others.

#pgims