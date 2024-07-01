Unhappy over nullah cleaning work, civic body to issue notice to contractor

Tribune News Service

Expressing dissatisfaction at the cleaning of nullahs, the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, has decided to issue a notice to a contractor who had been assigned the task of carrying out cleanliness work.

The decision was taken after Deputy MC Commissioner Vijay Pal Yadav inspected the sanitation work in several areas of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. During the inspection, he expressed his unhappiness over the cleaning of nullahs. He was also not happy with the cleaning of sewer lines.

On the instructions of MC Commissioner Ayush Sinha, Yadav, along with Chief Sanitary Inspector Harjeet Singh, SDO of Public Health Sunny Singh, Junior Engineer Manish Kumar, Sanitation Inspector Pradeep Dahiya and other officials, inspected the nullahs and sewer lines on Saturday and Sunday.

During the inspection, the nullahs was found dirty at several places. Besides, several sewer lines were blocked. The Deputy MC Commissioner first reached Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk where he found the sewer line blocked. Thereafter, he instructed the officials concerned to get it cleaned. Later, he found sewer lines blocked at Rickshaw Chowk in Model Town and at Mela Singh Chowk.

He also visited areas near the cremation ground at Professor Colony, Choti Line, Dashmesh Colony, Azad Nagar, Vishwakarma Chowk, Camp, Old Hamida, Harbans Pura and Vishnunagar to inspect the cleaning work.

He also found the sewer line blocked near Jindal Park. Thereafter, he drained out water on his own with the help of a bamboo. Expressing displeasure over the poor cleaning work, he directed the Chief Sanitary Inspector of the sanitation branch to issue a notice to the contractor and stop the salary of the supervisors concerned of the civic body.

Moreover, the Deputy MC Commissioner found that a junk dealer had encroached upon a nullah near Jindal Park. He asked the Chief Sanitary Inspector to issue a challan of Rs 5,000 to the junk dealer. “We have warned him that if he encroaches upon the nullah in future, his shop will be sealed,” said Yadav.

