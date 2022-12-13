Unidentified man found dead in park

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 12

The body of a man, reportedly in his 50s, was found in a park along the Meerut road on Monday morning.

The deceased is yet to be identified, said the police.

They said it was suspected that he died after he was hit in the face and on the head with stones.

Blood-stained stones were found near the body.

The body was spotted by some locals who informed the police.

The police and forensic experts reached the spot and collected evidence.

“We have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased,” said Ramphal, the SHO of the Sector 32/33 police station in Karnal. An investigation is underway.

#karnal