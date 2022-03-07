Unidentified persons attack school bus in Fatehabad

Fatehabad, March 7
A group of persons attacked a school bus with sticks and iron pipes when it was on way to drop children home after school hours.
The police registered an FIR on the basis of the complaint of the bus driver against unknown persons and started investigation. The reason behind the incident could not be known so far.
The incident occurred in Maturam Colony when 5-6 youths forcibly stopped the school bus and entered into an argument with the driver. When asked about the reason behind their action, the assailants smashed rear windowpane of the bus and fled.
The driver took the bus to school after which the school authorities informed the police about the incident.
