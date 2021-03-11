Uniform to be mandatory for auto-rickshaw drivers in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 29

The police have announced to make dress code mandatory for auto-rickshaw drivers in the city.

A senior official said though the drive to ensure dress code was not new, the police would start issuing challans to offenders soon to ensure the implementation of the rule. Revealing that the issues connected with the road safety and traffic regulations were discussed at a meeting held recently, he said auto rickshaw drivers need to adopt a common dress code as part of the road safety regulations. He said the police had also decided to impound those vehicles that are found using fake number (registration) plate.

The meeting also resolved to honour volunteers and members of the Road Safety Organization (RSO), an NGO, for excellent work in the field of road safety.

“The unbridled plying of auto-rickshaws in the city is a cause of traffic chaos and has become a prominent cause of accidents and traffic blockades on almost all roads in the city,” said SK Sharma, District Coordinator, RSO. He said while over 30,000 such vehicles were functional, the traffic police had hardly any knowledge of how many of these were operating on the basis of valid documents.

“As many such drivers are under-aged, many criminal activities take place which go unreported. The police should launch a drive against illegal auto-rickshaws and ensure proper parking spots with a CCTV camera surveillance,” he said.

The traffic police have issued as many as 85,378 challans between January 1 and March 31 this year and collected a fine of Rs 2.78 crore in this period.