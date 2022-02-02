Haryana: Opposition slams Centre for 'anti-people' Budget

Says unemployment, inflation at peak, economy collapsing | Claims empty promises on MSP exposed

Haryana: Opposition slams Centre for 'anti-people' Budget

The Budget drew flak from the Opposition that said Haryana had been neglected and all sections of society were “disappointed”. Photo for representation only. File photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 1

The Budget drew flak from the Opposition that said Haryana had been neglected and all sections of society were “disappointed”.

Though the BJP-JJP government was pinning hopes on certain new Haryana-specific announcements in the Budget, there is nothing much to cheer about.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, had come out with his wishlist before Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during recent pre-Budget meeting with the state finance ministers.

Among the demands raised by Khattar were concessional loans at 2.75 per cent through the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) for infrastructure development in the National Capital Region (NCR) and financial assistance for the development of archeological site Rakhigarhi in Hisar.

However, the Union Finance Minister had not acceded to the demands of the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, government sources claimed that certain Budget announcements would prove beneficial for the state. Since Sitharaman has announced 2023 as the International Year of the Millets, Haryana, being a major millet-producing state, stands to gain massively. Since Haryana is a major agriculture state, a substantial portion of the Rs 2.37 lakh crore set apart for procuring crops on the MSP in the country would come to state’s farmers.

Besides, the Finance Minister’s announcement of constructing 80 lakh houses under the PM Awas Yojana in 2022 would set off realty boom in the NCR, a senior officer asserted. Other initiatives like construction of 25,000 km highways across the country and tax concessions for the startups would also benefit the state’s industry.

Meanwhile, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja called the Budget “anti-people” with unemployment at its peak, inflation increasing continuously and the economy collapsing. “Amid failed policies of the government and the crisis arising during the pandemic, people expected that they would get big relief from this Budget, but it has disappointed all,” she said, adding that Haryana had also been neglected.

Selja said the government had been speaking of doubling the income of farmers for many years, but their condition was worsening. “Yet there is nothing in this Budget for them,” she said.

Meanwhile, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said no concrete steps were taken in this Budget to provide relief from skyrocketing inflation and unemployment, while the working class had been left disappointed due to non-extension of the income tax limit.

“The ever-increasing prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and food items have spoiled the Budget of the common man. This Budget, entangled in the game of figures, is completely hollow,” he said.

He said a provision had been made in the Budget to give Rs 2.37 lakh crore as MSP to farmers for wheat and paddy procurement but the government was least bothered about the guaranteed MSP. “Why the government is holding back from giving guaranteed MSP of the remaining 21 crops under the purview of MSP? It is a clear indication that the government does not intend to ensure MSP on all crops,” Hooda said.

The Indian National Lok Dal also dismissed the Budget for “ignoring” the spiraling inflation, rising unemployment and “neglecting” education, health and agriculture sectors. Its senior leader Abhay Chautala said the Budget provided no solutions to the burning issues of the country. Critical of the slashed budget for MGNREGA, he said farmers had particularly felt cheated and all schemes, facilities and programmes meant for the common man had seen a fall in the Budget.

The upside

  • As 2023 is International Year of the Millets, Haryana, being a major millet-producing state, stands to gain massively
  • Since Haryana is a major agriculture state, a substantial portion of the Rs2.37 lakh crore set aside to procure crops on MSP would come to state’s farmers
  • Construction of 80 lakh houses under the PM Awas Yojana in 2022 would set off realty boom in the NCR
  • Construction of 25,000 km highways and tax concessions for startups will also benefit the state’s industry

The Budget has laid a roadmap for the next 25 years. Focus on digitisation, infra development and increased capital expenses will strengthen the nation. — ML Khattar, CM

Amid failed govt policies and the crisis arising due to pandemic, people expected that they would get some relief, but the Budget has disappointed all. — Kumari Selja, Cong

It provides no solution to burning issues. Farmers have particularly felt cheated and all schemes and facilities for common man have seen a fall. — Abhay Chautala, INLD

The rising prices of fuel, LPG and food items have spoiled common man’s budget. This Budget, entangled in the game of figures, is completely hollow — Bhupinder Hooda, Cong

Centre only serves the interest of corporates. Budget for agri activities has been reduced from 4.26% to 3.84% and there is a cut of Rs1,100 crore on MSP. — Sampat Singh, ex-Min

Budget will fulfil hopes of people. Agriculture, rural development, jobs, digital currency and MSMEs will help strengthen infra and economy. — Dushyant Chautala, Deputy CM

