Union Minister hails state for restoring Aravalli landscape

Chandigarh, February 5

Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Forest and Climate Change and Labour and Employment, has congratulated Haryana for its work in restoring the Aravalli landscape.

In a letter to Chief Minister ML Khattar, Yadav lauded the efforts made by the state government because of which the Aravalli Biodiversity Park in Gurugram, which is ecologically restored, has been identified as the first Other Effective Areas Based Conservation Measures (OECMs) of the country under Aichi Target II of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and has been reported to the World Database on Protected Areas (WDPA).

“I take this opportunity to congratulate the state of Haryana in restoring Aravalli landscape and inform that Other Effective Area-Based Conservation Measures (OECMs) is the new era of conservation approach where effective in-situ conservation of biodiversity is achieved mainly through effective landscape management lying outside forests and protected areas,” reads the letter sent by the Union Minister.

“A wide range of sites in India has the potential to become OECMs and I am looking forward to you in bringing more such landscapes under the OECM category in Haryana,” the letter added. — TNS

The letter

“I take this opportunity to congratulate the state of Haryana in restoring Aravalli landscape and inform that Other Effective Area-Based Conservation Measures is the new era of conservation approach where effective in-situ conservation of biodiversity is achieved mainly through effective landscape management lying outside forests and protected areas,” reads the letter.