Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya hails Haryana's teleconsultation health model

Chandigarh, August 14
The teleconsultation services in Haryana have been lauded by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The minister’s appreciation came as a result of his first-hand experience with the pioneering teleconsultation model at one of the health and wellness centres (HWC) during his visit to AIIMS Jhajjar.
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said Mandaviya, while addressing the Lok Sabha, recounted his visit to an HWC in the state where he witnessed the teleconsultation model in action. Impressed by the seamless and efficient service, he lauded the state’s efforts in ensuring that quality healthcare reaches every corner of the region, added Vij.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In his Independence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement
Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...
Another body recovered from debris of Shimla temple
In total, 15 bodies have been recovered since Monday - 10 at...
300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam
DC seeks IAF’s help to rescue stranded people
Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab CM says government making efforts to bring latest tec...
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre
Says new tactics being adopted to suppress the voice of oppo...