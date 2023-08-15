Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya hails Haryana's teleconsultation health model

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

The teleconsultation services in Haryana have been lauded by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The minister’s appreciation came as a result of his first-hand experience with the pioneering teleconsultation model at one of the health and wellness centres (HWC) during his visit to AIIMS Jhajjar.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said Mandaviya, while addressing the Lok Sabha, recounted his visit to an HWC in the state where he witnessed the teleconsultation model in action. Impressed by the seamless and efficient service, he lauded the state’s efforts in ensuring that quality healthcare reaches every corner of the region, added Vij.

#AIIMS #Mansukh Mandaviya