Union Minister opens incubation centre in Manesar

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 4

Union Minister for Heavy Industries (MHI) Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey today inaugurated a an event ‘Towards Panchamrit — Conference and Exposition’ for promotion and development of automotive industry in the country at International Centre for Automotive Technology Manesar. He also inaugurated the exposition and ICAT Incubation Centre.

The event aims to promote adoption fuels hydrogen, ethanol, biodiesel, gas and electricity. Pandey said the government was making efforts to achieve vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in automotive industry.

Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gujjar highlighted initiatives taken by the ministry to promote clean and green mobility. He said these initiatives will give a boost to domestic manufacturing, help in employment generation, reduce dependence on exports, promote growth and development of the industry and thereby help in acheiving vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in automotive industry.