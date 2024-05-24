Union Minister Smriti dubs AAP ‘looters of people’s treasury’

New Delhi, May 23
In a sharp attack on the AAP following recent revelations in the Delhi HC regarding corruption allegations against former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said the AAP members were “so-called political activists who came into the corridors of power with a promise of change but ended up becoming nothing but looters of the treasury of the people”.
The Delhi HC on Tuesday dismissed the bail petitions moved by Sisodia in liquor policy cases. Addressing a press conference, Irani highlighted the court’s observations.
“The Delhi HC prima facie finds a case of corruption against Sisodia. The court accepts that corruption to the tune of Rs 100 crore has been committed by Sisodia and all accused in this case. Another observation of the court is that due to the AAP government in power, Sisodia has so much administrative powers that he can harass the witnesses related to the case,” Irani said.
She further noted that the court acknowledged Sisodia’s attempts to destroy evidence and intimidate witnesses, particularly those willing to testify against the AAP.
