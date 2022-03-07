Unite, change govt: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik to farmers

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 6

Targeting PM Narendra Modi on farmers’ issues, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik today said the law to guarantee Minimum Support Price (MSP) did not materialise as “a friend of the PM wants to buy grain at cheaper rates”.

Addressing a meeting organised by the Kandela Khap Panchayat in Jind, Malik claimed, “A friend of the PM had set up a godown in Panipat before the enactment of the three farm laws. He wanted to earn huge profits at farmers’ cost.”

“This is the time to change the government. Get united and form your own government,” he told farmers.

Malik said, “I will soon tour the northern states to unite the farmers and urge them to form their own government in Delhi. Though the PM accepted some of their demands, many issues remain unaddressed.”

He even defended the Republic Day fiasco during the farmers’ agitation, saying he kept a close watch on the developments. The Kandela Khap felicitated Malik for his stand in favour of the farmers. It also honoured families of the farmers who died during the year-long agitation.

