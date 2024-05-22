United efforts by Modi, Shah, Nadda give vigour to BJP’s poll effort in Deswali belt

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 21

Back-to-back rallies and a roadshow by BJP star campaigners, including PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and national president JP Nadda, have energised the BJP rank and file in the Deswali belt that comprises Rohtak, Jhajjar and Sonepat districts.

Earlier, the BJP workers seemed to be on the backfoot due to the ‘anti-incumbency’ factor visible here as the BJP candidates were facing resistance by farm activists during their poll campaign.

Nadda took out a roadshow in Rohtak today and Amit Shah held a rally in Jhajjar yesterday while Modi too hit the campaign trail in Gohana some days ago.

“No doubt, the BJP star campaigners’ visits in the state have boosted the morale of the party workers and leaders. Earlier, they were toiling hard to reach out to the voters. Now, our leaders and workers are fully charged as our star campaigners have infused energy in our workers,” said a senior BJP leader.

He said special focus was on the Rohtak and Sirsa seats as a neck-and-neck contest was being observed there.

“Due to this reason, the star campaigners in maximum numbers are hitting the campaign trail in both constituencies. Union Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami have already addressed the poll rallies in various Assembly segments of the Rohtak constituency while two other Union Ministers — Nitin Gadkari and Rao Inderjit — will seek votes for the BJP candidate Dr Arvind Sharma in Kosli tomorrow,” he added.

Shamsher Kharak, BJP state co-media incharge, said star campaigners not only spiced up the poll campaign but also proved as a morale booster for the party’s rank and file. “It is for the first time when many top leaders of the BJP have reached the Deswali belt during the Lok Sabha polls,” he added.

