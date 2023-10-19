 Units dump untreated waste into Faridabad drains as authorities ‘sleep’ : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Units dump untreated waste into Faridabad drains as authorities ‘sleep’

Units dump untreated waste into Faridabad drains as authorities ‘sleep’

Units dump untreated waste into Faridabad drains as authorities ‘sleep’

Untreated chemical waste being discharged into a drain in an industrial area of Faridabad. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 18

Some industrial units in the city are allegedly discharging untreated waste into drains and other open sources, in violation of the norms and regulations to curb pollution.

A local resident, Narender, alleged that a dyeing unit in Sector 25 had been discharging untreated waste into an open drain for several months, but the authorities had not taken any steps to curb the violation.

He said he had complained against the dyeing unit on a social media platform, but the authorities were yet to take any action in this regard. “I will raise the issue with the higher authorities, including the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB),” he added.

Hazardous to health

Over 20 acres in Sectors 57, 58 and 59 have been adversely affected by the discharge of untreated waste for over eight years. It has severely impacted the quality of underground water and civic conditions, leading to health problems like cancer and kidney failure among locals. —Satvir Dagar, Jharsently resident

Satvir Dagar, a resident of Jharsently village, said over 20 acres in sectors 57, 58 and 59 had been adversely affected by the discharge of untreated waste for over eight years.

Besides clogging drains, the disposal of waste without proper treatment has led to several cases of cancer, kidney failure, respiratory and lung disorders in the past few years due to concentration of chemicals and metals like arsenic, sulphur and lead in the underground water.

A resident, Varun Sheokand, alleged that despite the imposition of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the CPCB’s directions to check the burning of industrial and chemical waste were being violated in some industrial areas. He said the discharge of untreated waste in the open had emerged as a prominent cause of air and water pollution.

Akanksha Tanwar, Regional Officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, said action is being taken against such violations as per laws. Besides, the authorities have sealed several dyeing units operating illegally in the past year.

#Environment #Faridabad #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

'Last warning, if you don't …': Sikh mayor in New Jersey got letters threatening to kill him, family

2
World Cup 2023

'Who asked Rizwan to perform 'namaz' on ground and why Pak journalist should comment against Hindus': Pakistan ex-cricketer takes a potshot at PCB

3
India

15 years on, court convicts 5 for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

4
Amritsar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, schoolchildren perform ‘ardas’ at Golden Temple for drug-free Punjab

5
India

4% dearness allowance, MSP hike in 6 rabi crops cleared by Cabinet

6
Punjab

Supreme Court collegium recommends names of 5 advocates for appointment as judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

7
Trending

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's sister dies

8
Entertainment

Zeenat Aman on her eloping, borrowed jewellery and dresses, tells youngsters to 'not break their bank' on pressure to spend on clothes

9
Diaspora

British Sikh woman ex-cop sentenced for slapping 12-year-old schoolboy

10
World

UNSC fails to adopt resolution on Israel-Palestine conflict after veto by US

Don't Miss

View All
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Top News

Hospital Strike: joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him

Hospital Strike: Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him

Pledges $100 mn aid for Gaza | Pushes for 2-state solution

Wheat MSP hiked by Rs 150, mustard Rs 200 per quintal

Wheat MSP hiked by Rs 150, mustard Rs 200 per quintal

Collegium clears five advocates for Punjab & Haryana High Court judge posts

Collegium clears five advocates for Punjab & Haryana High Court judge posts

Centre notifies transfer of 16 High Court judges, appointment of 17

Centre notifies transfer of 16 High Court judges, appointment of 17

Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008

Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008

Was shot dead during robbery bid in Delhi


Cities

View All

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

No end to Punjab’s paddy pangs amid millers’ stir, 67% of crop yet to be lifted

Finally, UT revises EV Policy

Finally, UT revises EV Policy

Opposition, Mayor protest against UT Admn, BJP councillors stay away

Now, civic body to deal with monkey menace

Teams crack down on unauthorised vendors

MC kicks off process to hire firm for running FASTag-based parking lots

Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised

Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised

Delhi govt to launch campaign against industrial pollution

Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Fugitive in murder case in police net

3 housing scheme allottees call on Asst Commissioner

Admn to issue 17 licences for sale of firecrackers in Kapurthala

Sound system ‘set on fire’ at Dasehra Ground

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

I-T raids continue on Trident, Bectors Food groups in Ludhiana

Commuters violate speed limit norms on new elevated highway

Shop gutted in fire

2 Ludhiana MC staff suspended for accepting bribe

Parties in Patiala gear up for municipal corporation poll

Parties in Patiala gear up for municipal corporation poll

Wrong marking row: Punjabi varsity completes re-evaluation of papers

After shelling out Rs 100 crore for maintenance, PDA out of funds

1 held with 2.6-kg opium

Non-functional street lights irk commuters