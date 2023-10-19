Units dump untreated waste into Faridabad drains as authorities ‘sleep’

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 18

Some industrial units in the city are allegedly discharging untreated waste into drains and other open sources, in violation of the norms and regulations to curb pollution.

A local resident, Narender, alleged that a dyeing unit in Sector 25 had been discharging untreated waste into an open drain for several months, but the authorities had not taken any steps to curb the violation.

He said he had complained against the dyeing unit on a social media platform, but the authorities were yet to take any action in this regard. “I will raise the issue with the higher authorities, including the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB),” he added.

Hazardous to health Over 20 acres in Sectors 57, 58 and 59 have been adversely affected by the discharge of untreated waste for over eight years. It has severely impacted the quality of underground water and civic conditions, leading to health problems like cancer and kidney failure among locals. —Satvir Dagar, Jharsently resident

Satvir Dagar, a resident of Jharsently village, said over 20 acres in sectors 57, 58 and 59 had been adversely affected by the discharge of untreated waste for over eight years.

Besides clogging drains, the disposal of waste without proper treatment has led to several cases of cancer, kidney failure, respiratory and lung disorders in the past few years due to concentration of chemicals and metals like arsenic, sulphur and lead in the underground water.

A resident, Varun Sheokand, alleged that despite the imposition of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the CPCB’s directions to check the burning of industrial and chemical waste were being violated in some industrial areas. He said the discharge of untreated waste in the open had emerged as a prominent cause of air and water pollution.

Akanksha Tanwar, Regional Officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, said action is being taken against such violations as per laws. Besides, the authorities have sealed several dyeing units operating illegally in the past year.

