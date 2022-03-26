Unity must to win 2024 poll: Rahul to leaders

Asks state Congress veterans to freely air grievances against one another

State Congress leaders with Rahul Gandhi during a meeting in New Delhi on Friday. Photo by AICC

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 25

Top state Congress leaders on Friday got candid at a meeting called by former party president Rahul Gandhi, who asked them to “freely airgrievances against one another”.

By the end of a two-and-a-half-hour long discussion on the party roadmap for the 2024 state poll, Rahul urged veterans to work together and said “organisational unity was key to the party’s victory”.

Rahul is learnt to have indicated that everyone must hit the ground running, go to the field and fight to cement the Congress’ prospects in the poll. He is learnt to have signalled that the issues of leadership in the state could be addressed gradually once the party is fighting fit.

Rahul also expressed concern over the complete lack of organisation in Haryana at the meeting attended by AICC incharge Vivek Bansal, state chief Kumari Selja, ex-CM Bhupinder Hooda, AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, ex-CLP leader Kiran Choudhry, MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, Deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed, Congress OBC cell chairman Ajay Yadav, ex-PCC chiefs Dharam Pal Malik and Phool Chand Mullana.

The state Congress revamp has been due since 2014 when all districts and block committees were dissolved. The leaders took stock of the reasons holding back the restructuring process with Rahul, expressing urgency around the task.

References were also made to how the party suffered losses in Uttar Pradesh, where its organisation was nil.

It is learnt that Selja, without naming anyone, aired her grievances. She is also learnt to have flagged G-23 leaders holding independent meetings. Hooda is a part of G-23.

Meanwhile, sources said leaders articulated their thoughts on the political strategy the party should adopt in Haryana — whether to project a suitable leader to consolidate Jats or signal accommodation for all communities by projecting collective leadership.

The AAP as a challenger should not be taken lightly, most leaders felt, adding that strategies need to be in place to ensure that the party does not play a spoiler for the Congress as it did in the recently held Goa and Uttarakhand elections, which the BJP won.

The sources further said the meeting was stormy with Rahul encouraging frank discussions and saying, “What is the point of this meeting if you can’t speak to each other openly”.

Later, Rahul also held a one-on-one discussion with the leaders for a few minutes.

