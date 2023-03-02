Unlicensed meat shops flourish in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 1

The flourishing of private meat sellers here is posing a health risk in view of the non-regulation of hygiene norms. The authorities concerned are yet to come up with a project of setting up an abattoir (slaughterhouse) in the city with a population of over 20 lakh.

In a survey conducted recently, as many as 386 meat shops were found to be operational without licence from the Municipal Corporation (MC), Faridabad.

“The metropolitan city, which got its civic body in 1994, the authorities here have failed to introduce rules related to the sale of meat products in a proper, safe and authorised manner,” said a retired official.

“As the number of unauthorised meat shops could be three to four times the official figure, one of the main reasons is the unavailability of an authorised abattoir,” said Ajay Bahl, a social activist.

“A draft proposal for issuing licences to the meat shops has been submitted for approval and is likely to be implemented soon,” says Dr Prabhjot Kaur, Health Officer, MCF. Notices to get licenses were also issued to the meat sellers, she added.

“Though the state-of-the-art slaughterhouse project was proposed about eight years ago, it failed to materialise in view of legal and technical hassles and protests by village residents over the selection of site,” said an official. Moreover, against the requirement of funds to the tune of Rs 200 crore, only Rs 13 crore were sanctioned in 2017, he added.