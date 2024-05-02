 Unmindful of danger, people continue to enter canals to cool down : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Unmindful of danger, people continue to enter canals to cool down

Unmindful of danger, people continue to enter canals to cool down

Unmindful of danger, people continue to enter canals to cool down

A team of Kurukshetra police during its drive to stop people from bathing in canals. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, may 1

With the soaring temperatures, children taking dips in canals, rivers and village ponds to beat the heat is a common but risky practice.

Though warning boards are installed and the police department regularly issues directions asking people not to swim in canals and rivers, people continue to throw caution to the wind and some end up losing their lives.

Recently, Mohit (22), a student of Kurukshetra University lost his life when he drowned in a canal while swimming near Mirzapur village. Another youth Rajat (24) had drowned when he had gone for a swim with two friends at the Badarpur canal in Ladwa.

Similar incidents were reported last year too. Two boys had drowned in the SYL canal under the jurisdiction of the Jhansa police station. The deceased were identified as Prahlad and Gaurav, residents of Dhurala village. Five friends had gone for swimming in the canal when two of them had died.

In another incident last year, two students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, had drowned in the Narwana branch of Bhakra canal. The deceased were identified as Rahul Tripathi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and Anubhav, a resident of Rajasthan.

A board warns prospective swimmers. Tribune photo

Diver Pargat Singh, who is well known for retrieving bodies and rescuing people in Haryana and Punjab, said, “We have recovered several bodies over the last couple of months in Kurukshetra and nearby districts. From morning till late evening, children continue to dive into canals, flouting safety norms. We appeal to the people to stay away from the canals. We also request the police to stop people from bathing there and to deploy emergency response vehicles (Dial-112) along the canals.”

The incharge of the Jyotisar police post, Sub-Inspector Prince, said, “Following the directions of Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police (SP) Surinder Singh Bhoria, patrolling along the canal has been increased and regular monitoring is being done. Whenever children are found swimming, they are guided and asked to stay away from canals.”

The SP said, “There have been incidents of young boys losing their lives while swimming. The locations where such incidents have been reported in the past have been identified and directions have been issued to keep a close watch along the canals. Patrolling has been increased. Warning boards are already installed and people are requested not to use canals, rivers and village ponds for bathing.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bihar man falls in love with mother-in-law, marries her, giving their relationship an altogether new meaning

2
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

3
Trending

Dhruv Rathee replies to fake viral posts claiming his ‘wife is Pakistani’ and he lives in ‘Dawood Ibrahim's bungalow in Karachi’

4
India

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

5
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy to confront Congress ‘parachute’ candidate Sukhpal Khaira in Sangrur on Thursday; promises to give fillip to AAP campaign

6
Delhi

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Court frames charges against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, 26 others

8
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

9
Chandigarh

After a gap of 4 years, Punjab and Haryana High Court paves way for construction of Tribune flyover project

10
Himachal

Atul Verma is new Himachal DGP, was given important posting after Sukhu govt faced crisis

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza

Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza

15 people were injured during the UCLA confrontation, includ...

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...

Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable: US

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable, says US

US police deny reports on killing of Goldy Brar

US police deny reports on killing of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

Expect above normal temperature, more heat wave days this month: IMD

Expect above normal temperature, more heat wave days this month: IMD


Cities

View All

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Over 50% fields harvested; crop arrival reaches 4.37 lakh MT in Amritsar district

With sewer overflowing, it’s neither Amrit nor Anand at Ranjit Avenue park

Cross-border smuggler held with 500 gm heroin

1.1 lakh litre lahan recovered in villages along Sutlej river

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Now, pay by QR code at Chandigarh MC parking lots

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Traffic yet to be restored on road near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Panic grips Delhi as over 80 schools get bomb threat

Panic grips Delhi as over 80 schools get bomb threat

Over 80 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi

IS angle suspected, anti-terror unit to investigate case

BJP’s Tiwari, Malhotra file nomination papers

Police seek time to probe Inderlok namaz incident

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Railway employees mark Labour Day

Hospital authorities issue ‘fake’ medical certificate, owner booked

7 booked for Rs 2.45 cr fraud

Protracted rail roko protest worries industrialists

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Admissions for 2024-25 session begins at Punjabi University, Patiala

Chicago martyrs remembered