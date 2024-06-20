Unprecedented surge in stray dog population

There has been an unprecedented increase in the number of stray dogs in the residential areas over the years. Packs of stray dogs can be easily seen in every nook and corner of the city. Sometimes, they start chasing two-wheeler riders and pose a threat to public, especially women, children and the elderly. The Municipal Council should pay immediate attention to solve the problem. Yogesh, Kurukshetra
Power cuts causing inconvenience
Power cuts are being imposed in the urban and rural areas of Yamunanagar district everyday. Sometimes, the duration of the power cuts is so long that the power backups of inverters get exhausted. The authorities concerned should pay attention to solve the problem. Himanshu, Jagadhri
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
