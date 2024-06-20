Unprecedented surge in stray dog population

There has been an unprecedented increase in the number of stray dogs in the residential areas over the years. Packs of stray dogs can be easily seen in every nook and corner of the city. Sometimes, they start chasing two-wheeler riders and pose a threat to public, especially women, children and the elderly. The Municipal Council should pay immediate attention to solve the problem. Yogesh, Kurukshetra

Power cuts causing inconvenience

Power cuts are being imposed in the urban and rural areas of Yamunanagar district everyday. Sometimes, the duration of the power cuts is so long that the power backups of inverters get exhausted. The authorities concerned should pay attention to solve the problem. Himanshu, Jagadhri

