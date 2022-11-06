Unsafe, Chintels' 50-flat tower to be demolished in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 5

The Gurugram administration has decided to demolish Tower D of the Sector 109 Chintels Paradiso society, the sixth floor of which had partially collapsed on February 10, leaving two women dead and several others injured.

A team from the IIT, Delhi, had later investigated the incident and found the 50-flat tower to be “unsafe”.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav is expected to fix the demolition date on Monday. “Structural deficiencies were found in the tower’s construction. Its repair isn’t viable owing to technical and financial issues.

Therefore, it has to be demolished,” Yadav said while sharing details of the IIT report.

The incident had prompted the authorities to conduct a structural audit of several high-rise buildings in the city. “The report has found that the repair work of the floor that collapsed and had some construction issues earlier too was done unmonitored. The steel-corroded reinforcements had been painted from the top to hide corrosion. The repair methodology was also not as per the requisite standards. The

sampling of Tower D has found it had high chloride content and the quality of concrete is poor, due to which it is not habitable,” said Yadav.

The DC said the report recommended permanent closure of Tower D and its subsequent demolition.

“A detailed order for demolition will be issued most probably on Monday,” he said.

Yadav said the structural audit of Tower E and F was also underway. “Till it’s done, the builder will be asked to enter into a rent agreement with the flat owners of the two towers to get these vacated and shift them to another location,” he said. There are 28 flats in Tower E and 22 in Tower F. “The cost of shifting the flat owners to another location will be borne by the builder,” he said, adding the builder would be instructed to settle the claims of the

flat owners in a time-bound manner.

After the incident, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) had ordered a structural audit of the affected towers. A special investigation team headed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner was also formed to probe the incident. Chintels had issued a statement saying “they were cooperating with the authorities as well as the affected residents”.

Audit of two more towers underway