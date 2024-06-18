 Unscheduled power cuts hinder paddy transplantation in Karnal : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Unscheduled power cuts hinder paddy transplantation in Karnal

Unscheduled power cuts hinder paddy transplantation in Karnal

Unscheduled power cuts hinder paddy transplantation in Karnal

Labourers transplant paddy in a field on Monday. Photo: Varun Gulati



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 17

As the official paddy transplantation season began on June 15, farmers across the district are facing major challenges due to prolonged and unscheduled power cuts. Despite the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) announcing an assured power supply of eight hours daily, farmers allege that they are not receiving electricity as per the promised schedule.

The power cuts have severely disrupted the transplantation process, which relies heavily on consistent electricity for operating tubewells.

Farmers have voiced their concerns, saying the erratic power supply is causing delays in the paddy transplantation.

“We have been promised eight hours of electricity daily, but in reality, we are not getting it as per schedule. We are facing a lot of problems due to the unscheduled and prolonged cuts, which prevent us from irrigating our fields for paddy transplantation,” said Hunny, a farmer.

Ram Singh, another farmer, said he has transplanted paddy on three acres, but now it was a big challenge to save the crop amid the rising temperature and prolonged power cuts.

“Due to prolonged and unscheduled power cuts, we have to rely on generators and engines to run tubewells. Paddy transplantation is a time-sensitive process, and any delay can affect the entire season’s productivity,” said Aman Kumar, another farmer.

The farmers’ union is urging the government and the UHBVN to address the issue promptly. They also demanded a relaxation in the date of paddy transplantation for the farmers living along the Yamuna.

“Farmers need immediate intervention to ensure that they receive the power supply during the crucial paddy season. The government should relax the date for paddy transplantation for farmers living along the Yamuna. They should be allowed to start from June 5 or June 10, instead of June 15. This will reduce the burden on power infrastructure,” said Sewa Singh Arya, state president of the BKU.

The data gathered by The Tribune shows that the demand for power has increased in the district. Currently, the demand is 154.95 lakh units per day across the district, with agriculture accounting for 66.31 lakh units.

On this date last year, the power demand was 119.73 lakh units, with the agriculture sector demanding 35.27 lakh units. Authorities claim that the demand for power is increasing by 9 lakh units per day.

On the other hand, the authorities claimed that they have issued a new schedule of three shifts for the agriculture sector. One shift is between midnight and 8 am, the second from 8 am to 4 pm, and the third shift is between 4 pm and midnight.

“We have issued a schedule of three shifts from Sunday, and it has been implemented. Electricity is being provided as per the schedule. I will get it checked if there is any issue in the fields,” said Kashik Mann, Superintending Engineer (SE), UHBVN, Karnal Circle. He said the power supply had been divided on a rotational basis.

Supply divided on rotational basis: UHBVN

  • The authorities claimed that they had issued a new schedule of three shifts for the agriculture sector. One shift is between midnight and 8 am, the second from 8 am to 4 pm, and the third shift is between 4 pm and midnight.
  • UHBVN (Karnal Circle) SE Kashik Mann said they had issued a schedule of three shifts from Sunday, and it had been implemented. He said the power supply had been divided on a rotational basis.

Facing lot of problems

We have been promised eight hours of electricity daily, but in the reality, we are not getting it as per schedule. We are facing a lot of problems due to the unscheduled and prolonged cuts, which prevent us from irrigating our fields for paddy transplantation. — Hunny, a farmer

#Karnal


