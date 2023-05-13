Untreated CETP discharge polluting Yamuna: Panel

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 12

A joint committee inspection has revealed that the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) in Sector 29, Part 1, is not functioning properly, leading to untreated effluent being discharged into drains.

Over 400 registered dyeing units in Sector 29, Part 2, are operational and discharge over 40 to 45 MLD effluent every day, which is then treated in the CETPs in Sector 29, Part 1 and Part 2 with a capacity of 21 MLD each. After treatment, the water is discharged into the city drains that lead to Yamuna.

On Wednesday, during the inspection conducted by the joint committee, comprising of PKMK Das and YK Garg of River Yamuna Monitoring Committee, Dr Gurnam Singh, Regional Director, Central Pollution Control Board, Chandigarh zone, and Dr Babu Ram, technical advisor to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), various violations were found in the CETP operation at Sector 29.

Oil and grease were found even at the end of the aeration chamber, where it was not properly segregated, clarifiers were not working correctly after mixing, and the carbon media of the activated carbon filter was not changed as required, said Pradeep Malik, AEE, HSPCB.

The CETP in Part 1 is old and requires upgrading, while the CETP in Phase 2 was upgraded after samples failed.

Kamaljeet Singh, Regional Officer, HSPCB, said several violations were observed at CETP in Sector 29 Part 1 being run by HSIIDC. Notices would be served to HSIIDC after the joint observation report is submitted, he added.