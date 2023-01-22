Untreated sewage discharge in drains major cause of pollution in Yamuna

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, January 21

Untreated sewage discharge in Drain number 1 and number 2 in the district is a major cause of pollution in Yamuna. Although a total of seven sewage treatment plants (STPs) with the capacity of 125 MLD are operational here, only 63 per cent of the waste reaches these STPs and the remaining 37 per cent is directly discharged inyo drain number 1 and 2, which lead to Yamuna.

The district has seven STPs with the capacity of 125.8 MLD, including two at Sewah of 25 MLD and 35 MLD capacity, two STPs on Jatal Road with the capacity of 20 MLD and 10 MLD, an STP on Barsat road with 30 MLD capacity, an STP with 0.8MLD capacity in Sector 6 and an STP with a 5 MLD capacity in Samalkha.

Besides, three STPs of 43 MLD are under construction, including 25 MLD STP at Barsat Road, 15 MLD STP at Dev Colony and 3 MLD STP at Sewah village.

As per sources, a total discharge of sewage from the city is approximately 95 MLD, which is even less than the available capacity of the STPs here. But, only 63 per cent of the sewage is reaching the STPs for treatment through sewer lines here while the remaining 37 per cent is discharged directly into the two drains.

Kamaljeet Singh, RO, HSPCB, said the chairman had visited Panipat and inspected Drain number 1 and 2 recently. As many as 43 points were identified in the district from where the sewage was being discharged directly into these drains, he said. Not only the sewage, but plastic waste and waste was also found in both drains at several places, he added.

Following the directions of the chairman, samples have been collected from various places — Chautala Road, Babarpur, Dadlana, Jatal Road, Shimla Gujran (where both drains met and lead to the Yamuna river) and Khojkipur — and sent to the laboratory for testing, he said.

The samples of STPs had also failed laboratory tests in 2021 and 2022 due to the presence of fecal collie bacteria, he added.

The Chairman, said there was a big gap between the sewage discharge and arrival at STPs in the city. “It is necessary to strengthen the sewage network in the city. Officials have been directed to prepare a proper action plan,” he said.

“I have directed officials of the MC and the Irrigation Department to clean these drains within 15 days and identify sources of pollution in a time-bound manner,” the Chairman asserted.

“The officials have also been directed to keep a continuous watch on the common effluent treatment plants (CETPs), STPs and on online continuous emission monitoring system (OCEMS) from industries,” he said.

Solid and plastic waste found

P Raghwendra Rao, Chairman, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), pulled up Municipal Corporation (MC) officials after they found solid and plastic waste in drains at several places. He directed them to clean drains within a week during his visit here recently.