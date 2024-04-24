Gurugram: UP cops nab Delhi constable in recruitment paper leak case

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 23

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) nabbed Delhi police constable Vikram Pahal today in connection with the UP police constable paper leak.

Had been Changing location According to the Special Task Force (STF), constable Vikram Pahal had been evading arrest by frequently changing his location and moving across Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana.

STF ASP Brijesh Singh said the STF’s Meerut field unit arrested Vikram from the Peripheral Expressway. Six more accused are still absconding.

Over 43 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam, which was held at various centres in UP on February 17-18, but was cancelled.

Pahal, who had been on the run, is alleged to be one of the masterminds of the scam that shook the state, and had facilitated the travel of candidates by buses to a Gurugram farmhouse. The candidates were shown question papers and made to mug answers.

During interrogation, Vikram revealed that at the behest of the main accused, Ravi Attri, he had got two co-accused from Jhajjar — Inderjeet and Vicky — to look for a hotel or resort located at a secluded place, where 1,000 candidates could get the paper. Following which, Nature Valley Resort in Gurugram was selected.

Vikram, along with his accomplices, met the owner of the resort, Satish Dhankar, and lured him with an offer of Rs 18 to 20 lakh to book the resort, and gave some cash.

On February 15, the accused, along with others, took about 400 candidates to the resort, but due to the non-availability of papers, they stayed overnight.

During the night, a call was received from Attri and Rajeev Nayan Mishra (also arrested), instructing them to go to Rohtak road, collect the paper and answer key of the recruitment exam from their friend Rajan, the STF said.

“Next day, the accused Vikram Pahal, along with his associates, went to Rohtak road, Delhi border, and there Rajan brought paper and answer key from Bihar,” the ASP said.

He added that Rajan was a resident of Bihar and had a lab in Darbhanga, Bihar. He lived in a flat in Delhi.

