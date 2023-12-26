UP man held for murder of taxi driver

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 25

Gurugram police have arrested the accused who murdered a taxi driver on Delhi-Jaipur highway near Manesar. The accused revealed that he was drunk and was not having money to pay the taxi driver so he had shot him out of anger.

While investigating the case, a police team arrested the accused from Delhi on Sunday. The accused was identified as Sahil alias Chotu (22), a native of district Etah, Uttar Pradesh.

During interrogation, it was revealed that he had booked the cab from Dharuhera and was under the influence of alcohol.

“On the way, the taxi driver asked for the fare, but he did not have any money. He stopped the taxi near a dhaba and went out. After coming back, he shot the cab driver and fled the spot. We are questioning the accused,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).

