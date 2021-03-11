UP man held with banned medical tablets

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 25

The police have arrested a person with 2,650 tablets of banned drugs near Kalanaur village of Yamunanagar district. The accused, Mohammed Gulfam, is native of Sumli village in Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

The police recovered 2,250 and 400 tablets of banned alprazolam and tramadol, respectively. He was sent to two-day police custody by a local court.