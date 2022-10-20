 UP paddy finds way to Haryana, arhtiyas fume : The Tribune India

UP paddy finds way to Haryana, arhtiyas fume

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 19

In spite of strict checking on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border by the district administration, paddy from the neighbouring state continues to arrive at grain markets in Karnal, Gharaunda, Kunjpura, Indri, Taraori, Nissing and others.

Karnal SDM Anubhav Mehta said a paddy-laden Canter from UP was confiscated on Tuesday from Karnal grain market. The gate pass was issued to the Canter in the name of a local farmer. The driver admitted he brought paddy from UP at the behest of a local firm, following which its licence was suspended, the SDM said.

Arhtiyas allege while they had to wait for a long time before their paddy was allowed inside grain markets, a large quantity of grain from other states had already been sold in local markets in the last two weeks. To check the practice, DC Anish Yadav asked the secretaries of all market committees not to allow paddy from other states.

He said, “Several cases of UP grain finding way to local mandis have been detected and an inquiry is underway. Nakas along the UP border have been strengthened. We have asked officials of the market committees to keep a vigil on arrivals from other states. Strict action will be taken.”

Sources claim local traders buy paddy from UP at Rs 1,500-1,700 per quintal and sell it here on MSP of Rs 2,040-2,060 in connivance with officials of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board.

For the purpose, the traders use bogus registration on Meri Fasal, Mera Byora portal. Besides, they exploit the gap of average arrival per acre fixed on the portal and the actual production, the sources said.

Following raids last week, it came to the fore that some traders who have to return 67 per cent rice per 100 kg of paddy to the government have been procuring low-quality grain from other states and adjusting it in the return stock.

An official of a market committee in UP said the government had set up purchase centres at various locations to procure paddy on MSP. “But many small farmers from Rampur, Saharanpur, Deoband, Bareli and other areas prefer to sell their produce in the village itself to a trader who acts as a middleman to avoid the hassle,” he added.

Traders buy cheap, sell at support price

  • Traders buy paddy from UP at Rs 1,500-1,700/quintal & sell it on an MSP of Rs 2,040
  • Officials of Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board ‘hand in glove’ with traders

Keeping tabs

We have asked officials of the market committees to keep a vigil on arrivals from other states. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty. — Anish Yadav, Karnal DC

