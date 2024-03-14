UP Police Exam: At Rs 7 lakh per candidate, paper leaked to 1,500 at Gurugram farmhouse

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 13

In the ongoing investigation into the UP police exam paper leak case, it has come to light that the paper was leaked to over 1,500 candidates at a farmhouse in Gurugram.

The revelation was made by one of the accused arrested from Jind, Mahender Sharma, from whom pictures were also recovered by the police as evidence. The accused reportedly told the police that among applicants who were allowed to “see the paper”, around 200 were from Haryana and the remaining from UP.

Test held on Feb 17, 18 The UP constable recruitment and promotion examination was held on Feb 17 & 18

Nearly 4.82 million aspirants appeared for the examination for 60,244 posts

On Feb 24, CM Adityanath cancelled the examination over paper leak allegations

Sharma is an accomplice of a Delhi Police constable, an accused in the case. According to Sharma, he reportedly took candidates on a bus to the farmhouse in Manesar, where the paper was shown to them. The candidates were asked to pay Rs 7 lakh each for the purpose.

As a majority of the candidates did not have cash in hand, their original marksheets were “confiscated to ensure that they pay up after the exam”. Phones too were locked to ensure no pictures were clicked and no GPS tracking took place. The police have recovered the “location coordinates” of the farmhouse concerned and a few pictures from Sharma’s mobile.

“The farmhouse owner at Manesar was aware of what was happening. He will be nabbed soon. We have the location coordinates and will soon visit the spot. The accused nabbed from Jind has told us that to ensure that no evidence was left behind, no copy of the examination paper was provided to the candidates and instead they were asked to memorise the answers,” said Lucknow STF spokesperson Brijesh Kumar while speaking to The Tribune. The STF is on the lookout for the accused Delhi Police constable.

The UP constable recruitment and promotion examination was held on February 17 and 18, and nearly 4.82 million aspirants appeared for the examination for 60,244 posts.

On February 24, CM Yogi Adityanath cancelled the examination over allegations of paper leak and ordered a retest within six months.

The STF was asked to probe the paper leak and so far, 10 arrests have been made. The gang was also allegedly involved in rigging examinations of the Navy, Indian Coast Guard and other agencies.

