UP Police van overturns, 4 hurt

Gurugram, January 5
A van of Aligarh police overturned on the highway near Mewla Maharajpur today afternoon due to steering failure.
Four cops were injured in the mishap. After the incident, a long traffic jam was witnessed on the highway for about an hour. The prisoners and policemen went back to Aligarh after the second vehicle of the Uttar Pradesh Police arrived in the evening.
As per the police, eight UP cops were on way to Delhi’s Saket Court to produce two jail inmates.
The accused were identified as Pradeep (32), a resident of Jutoli village in Etah, UP, and Pradeep Kumar (34), a resident of Ramnagar.
They were accompanied by constables Vimal, Sabir Khan, Ramkishan Yadav, Bahadur Singh, driver Ashok, constable Bani Singh and Vimal Singh and SI Krishnaveer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa
The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...
Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...
Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
The sudden increase in blood pressure in the cold and blood ...
2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault
The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...
Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case
The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...