UP Police van overturns, 4 hurt

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 5

A van of Aligarh police overturned on the highway near Mewla Maharajpur today afternoon due to steering failure.

Four cops were injured in the mishap. After the incident, a long traffic jam was witnessed on the highway for about an hour. The prisoners and policemen went back to Aligarh after the second vehicle of the Uttar Pradesh Police arrived in the evening.

As per the police, eight UP cops were on way to Delhi’s Saket Court to produce two jail inmates.

The accused were identified as Pradeep (32), a resident of Jutoli village in Etah, UP, and Pradeep Kumar (34), a resident of Ramnagar.

They were accompanied by constables Vimal, Sabir Khan, Ramkishan Yadav, Bahadur Singh, driver Ashok, constable Bani Singh and Vimal Singh and SI Krishnaveer.