UP resident arrested for stealing laptops

Gurugram: The police nabbed Ram Ugar Tiwari, a UP resident, on Thursday for stealing laptops. Tiwari had secured a job at the company around a week ago. Six laptops were seized from him. Ramesh Kumar, owner of the company, said on May 30, he found the lock on the office broken and laptops stolen. OC
2 found selling e-cigarettes
Gurugram: The CM flying squad and Health Department on Friday raided pan kiosks in the markets of Sushant Lok and Qutub Enclab Plaza of DLF Phase-1 and found two persons selling e-cigarettes. The accused are as Mansoor Ahmed and Chandra Mohan. A total of 78 e-cigarettes were seized from Ahmed.
Dial-112 force to get more drivers
Chandigarh: Haryana CM ML Khattar said the strength of expert drivers would be increased in the Haryana Police which has been supplying police drivers to Haryana Dial-112, the flagship programme of the state government. — TNS
Tribune Shorts
