Up surveillance to check illegal mining: Chief Secy

Chandigarh, November 17
Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today issued stringent directives targeting the affected areas in the Aravalli region across the districts of Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad. During a meeting with officers from the mining and police departments, and DCs of the three districts today, he instructed them to implement robust surveillance measures using CCTV cameras and drones.
The initiative aims to combat illegal mining, with focus on maintaining vigilance along the border areas adjoining Rajasthan to safeguard the Aravalli ranges.
The DCs were instructed to establish control rooms for continuous monitoring of illegal mining activities and the Forest Department was tasked with ensuring the survival of existing plantations in the region while undertaking further plantation efforts.
They were also instructed to strengthen the e-rawana system.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air pollution in Delhi drops from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’
The city's AQI stands at 339 at 9 am, improving from 405 at ...
Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns
He resigns citing health issues
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary
The report accuses Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of using his...
Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340 cr seized during model code of conduct period in MP
Polls to 230 assembly seats in the state were held on Friday
5 die as SUV hits roadside tree in Jharkhand
5 seriously injured