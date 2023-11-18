Up surveillance to check illegal mining: Chief Secy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 17

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today issued stringent directives targeting the affected areas in the Aravalli region across the districts of Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad. During a meeting with officers from the mining and police departments, and DCs of the three districts today, he instructed them to implement robust surveillance measures using CCTV cameras and drones.

The initiative aims to combat illegal mining, with focus on maintaining vigilance along the border areas adjoining Rajasthan to safeguard the Aravalli ranges.

The DCs were instructed to establish control rooms for continuous monitoring of illegal mining activities and the Forest Department was tasked with ensuring the survival of existing plantations in the region while undertaking further plantation efforts.

They were also instructed to strengthen the e-rawana system.

